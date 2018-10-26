Warriors spear Dolphins after Jon-Jon Smuts onslaught

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts was the spearhead of a colossal collapse of eight for 32 as the Dolphins were stunned by a 93-run defeat to the Warriors early on the final day of their 4-Day Franchise Series cricket encounter in Durban.

The visiting skipper claimed four for 17 in just eight overs as the hosts horribly lost their way from 89 for two to 123 all out in a chase of 217 on Thursday.

There were also the splendid figures of 5-2-7-3 from the virtually unplayable Sisanda Magala, while Simon Harmer bagged two for 55.

Despite the good bowling, it was a horrible effort with the bat by the KwaZulu-Natal franchise after they had worked so hard the previous three days – they had a 160-run first innings lead – to put themselves into contention for a first win of the season.

Instead, they ended with a worrying second loss from three matches in 2018/2019 – one that pushed them to the bottom of the table.

The Warriors, by contrast, move from fifth to third after recording what was their first win of the season.

The Dolphins resumed with all 10 wickets intact at the start as they set out on 18 for none, needing a further 199 under blue skies at Kingsmead.

They lost openers Sarel Erwee (18) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (18), but there were no alarm bells thereafter as top-scorer Cody Chetty (33) and skipper Khaya Zondo (14) rebuilt with a 34-run third wicket stand.

But it all went pear-shaped after Smuts broke the stand when he had Chetty caught at point by Yaseen Vallie.

Senuran Muthusamy (0) followed two balls later, before Dane Vilas (12) and Zondo fell within four runs of each other.

It was 108 for six at that stage, with Magala accounting for Robbie Frylinck (1) and Keshav Maharaj (0) in successive deliveries – ending all hope as the Dolphins slumped to defeat.

The Warriors will arrive back in Port Elizabeth on Friday, two days ahead of their next encounter, against the Knights.

The match will be played at St George’s Park from Monday with the day starting at 10am.