PE to host TKO cup final

Port Elizabeth will for the first time host the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, December 8.

The Premier Soccer League made the announcement on Tuesday night during the Telkom Knockout quarter-final draw.Two of the eight clubs left in the competition will be competing for the R4 million in prize money.

The eight clubs remaining in the draw are: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Baroka.The #TKO2018 final kick-off time and ticketing information will be communicated in due course.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has hosted two domestic Cup finals, both in 2015, but this will be the first time the Telkom Knockout Final is contested at the venue. PSL acting Chief Executive Officer Mato Madlala said: “In a year when the country celebrates the centenary of Madiba’s life and honours his legacy, it is only fitting that football draws the curtain down at a venue named after the world icon.

“We have no doubt that this will be a successful Cup final. In our previous two visits to the stadium, we enjoyed great support from the people of the province and surrounding areas.”

Tickets will be sold at TicketPro outlets.