Manyonga on world list

Port Elizabeth-based Long jumper Luvo Manyonga has been nominated for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year award‚ to be announced in Monaco on December 4.

He is one of 10 nominees who include Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge‚ owner of the 2hr 01min 39sec marathon world best‚ American sprinter Noah Lyles‚ unbeaten in the 200m this season‚ world-record holder decathlete Kevin Mayer of France and Qatar hurdler Abderrahman Samba‚ who posted the world’s best 400m since 1992.

The list will be trimmed to five in November after a ballot during which the public can vote on the IAAF’s social media platforms.