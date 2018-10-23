Warriors speared by ‘Bosch show’

A career-best six wickets by Eathan Bosch put the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in a powerful position after the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Durban on Monday.

The right-arm quick grabbed six for 38 in 16.1 superb overs to roll over the visitors for 175 at Kingsmead, before the hosts replied with 64 for none by stumps.

In-form openers Eddie Moore and Gihahn Cloete put on 76 for the first wicket, with Cloete striking the only halfcentury of the match thus far with his 63 (145 balls, 9 fours).

The former, though, was first to fall when he edged Robbie Frylinck (2/33) to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas for 37.

Colin Ackermann (4) also fell to the same bowler, before Cloete was the third wicket that followed after a 45-run stand with Yaseen Vallie (29).

Prior to his wicket, the Warriors had reached 129 for two, but it was then the Bosch show as he ran through the middle and lower order to initiate a collapse that saw the remaining eight wickets all fall for 46.

He also ran out Clyde Fortuin (11) on what was an excellent day for the 20-year-old as he nabbed his maiden franchise five-for.

After the opposition were dismissed in 68.1 overs, Sarel Erwee (31) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (28) ensured that all 10 wickets were intact by the close, with the Dolphins ending day one trailing by 111.

● Beuran Hendricks led a stirring comeback by the bizhub Highveld Lions with his five wickets helping them to roar back into the contest on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the VKB Knights in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Standard Bank Proteas left-arm seamer nabbed five for 45 as the visitors collapsed from 242/4 to 266 all out.

● Tladi Bokako led a magical bowling performance by the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras as they skittled the champion Multiply Titans for just 122 on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series battle in Centurion on Monday.

Rookie David Bedingham then struck an attacking 84 off 89 balls to drive home the advantage as the top-of-the-table visitors reached stumps on 256/8 – a significant 134-run lead at SuperSport Park.

It made for a riveting start to the high-profile encounter in which the Cape side strongly underlined their credentials for the title.

And they were led brilliantly by the bowlers, with Bokako leading the way.

The 25-year-old, an off-season signing from the Warriors, has made good progress since his move by taking nine wickets in the competition thus far and he improved on that by adding four for 57.