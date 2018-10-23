Three Graeme players get EP U19 team call-up

Graeme College are delighted to have three of their players selected for the Eastern Province U19 cricket team, the first time this has happened since 1986.

Mark Amm, Siphesihle Madlongolwana and Bavuyise Manyakanyaka are all in the team to compete in the CocaCola Khaya Majola Week in December.

The last time Graeme had three players in the EP team was 32 years ago when Wayne Wiblin, Peter Emslie and Dean Emslie were selected. Peter went on to captain the SA U19 team that year.

In addition, Lakhanya Sam has been chosen for the EP U17 side and Murray Tyson is in the EP U13 side squad.

In their match against Alexander Road on Saturday, rain reduced the innings to 40 overs each.

Graeme opted to bat on a slow pitch and managed to score 191/9, with Chris Gleaves and Amm each scoring 46.

Alex battled early on as Liam Agnew thrived in the conditions by conceding only five runs in six overs.

That created plenty of pressure on which the Graeme spinners capitalised.

Amm claimed 3/25 and Garwin Dampies bowled well to end with 4/24 as Alex were bowled out for 96.