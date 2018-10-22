Warriors face tough test against Dolphins
The Warriors know how important a positive result will be as they head into their third 4Day Franchise Series clash against the Dolphins starting in Durban on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.