Penalty shootout saves Chiefs’ day

Kaizer Chiefs needed a penalty shootout to beat Black Leopards to advance in the Telkom Knockout and keep up their hopes of ending their long trophy-less run as they edged through in front of a paltry 6‚000 spectators at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Ryan Moon scored the decisive kick after Chiefs keeper Virgil Vries made two stops in the post-match shootout‚ which Chiefs won 4-2 after a 1-1 stalemate at the end of extra time.

Phathutshedzo Nange had Leopards ahead in the 34th minute as they looked far from overawed playing away against Chiefs.

But the home side came back to equalise through Pule Ekstein after halftime.

Chiefs struck the woodwork three times in the match, but also had some scares as the side from Limpopo put up a brave performance.

Leopards served notice of their intentions within 90 seconds as their Zambian import Mwape Musonda beat the offside trap but let the ball get away with a heavy first touch as he had just goalkeeper Vries to beat.

There were other opportunities for both Lifa Hlongwane and Lesedi Kapinga but they were selfish in their decisionmaking before the goal came.