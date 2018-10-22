Gardens snatch last-minute win
Gardens Rugby Football Club were crowned EPRU Grand Challenge Cup champions after beating Uitenhage rivals Progress 18-17 in the final played at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.