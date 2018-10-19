Dower United close to settling women’s title

Maximum points from their double-header will see Dower United take a giant step towards the Safa-NMB women’s league soccer title. Dower take on Rainbow Stars at Booysen Park on Saturday and Zwide All Stars at the Zwide Stadium on Sunday and should win both matches. Meanwhile, their closest rivals are involved in crucial games.

