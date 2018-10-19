Dower United close to settling women’s title
Maximum points from their double-header will see Dower United take a giant step towards the Safa-NMB women’s league soccer title. Dower take on Rainbow Stars at Booysen Park on Saturday and Zwide All Stars at the Zwide Stadium on Sunday and should win both matches. Meanwhile, their closest rivals are involved in crucial games.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.