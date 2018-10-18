How to make EP rugby proud again

He was so distraught when he heard his EP Elephants U21 team had been trampled 173-0 by Western Province that he nearly had a heart attack, EP Rugby Union boss Andre Rademan said. In 24 matches played in the recently completed season, the EP Currie Cup First Division side, the EP U21 and EP19 teams lost every game they played.

