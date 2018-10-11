Kings’ ace fetcher Velleman in doubt for Scarlets clash
Just three weeks after returning from an agonising two-year injury layoff, Isuzu Southern Kings loose forward CJ Velleman is back in the wars. After making his long awaited comeback off the bench against Glasgow Warriors in Port Elizabeth last month, Velleman suffered an injury to his right shoulder against Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.