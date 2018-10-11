Kings’ ace fetcher Velleman in doubt for Scarlets clash

Just three weeks after returning from an agonising two-year injury layoff, Isuzu Southern Kings loose forward CJ Velleman is back in the wars. After making his long awaited comeback off the bench against Glasgow Warriors in Port Elizabeth last month, Velleman suffered an injury to his right shoulder against Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday.

