Draw seals lead for Wits in standings

A superb set-piece from Keegan Ritchie ensured a share of the spoils for Bidvest Wits as they held champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 away in Atteridgeville and took a one-point lead in the Absa Premiership standings.

The left-footed free-kick dipped into the net from outside the area to equalise after Sundowns had gone ahead 12 minutes earlier through captain Hlompho Kekana.

It was a result that fairly reflected an absorbing encounter as Sundowns were held to a fifth draw in seven matches this season, although they are still unbeaten.

There was drama even before the start of play when Thapelo Morena had to pull out of the starting lineup after sustaining a thigh injury in the warm-up and then with 90 seconds gone, Terrence Dzvukamanja headed Ritchie’s inswinging left-footed free-kick against the Sundowns upright.

Wits pressed the champions and did not let them play at all in the opening 20 minutes.

New Zimbabwean signing Dzvukamanja had another chance from Ritchie’s corner in the 16th minute, but his effort went wide.

Another set-piece just before the half-hour mark saw Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo flick on the corner and Scottish striker Simon Murray come in unmarked at the back post, heading forcefully at goal only for Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango to make a strong save.

Onyango also did well to stop a driving Ritchie shot.

But Wits could not keep up the pressure as the heat began to take its toll and Sundowns were able to get in two firsthalf chances.

First, Toni Silva cut inside and shot at target only to hit his own man Gaston Sirino.

Then, some four minutes to halftime, Silva slipped the offside trap and was one-on-one with Wits’ keeper Darren Keet, who stuck out a leg to deflect the ball in a fine stop.

The missed opportunities were enough for Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to take Silva off at halftime and bring on Phakamani Mahlambi, which injected much-needed energy into their performance.