Chilli Boys spice things up at home
Ruzaigh Gamildien goal sees Eric Tinkler's team notch up second win of season
A goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien saw Chippa United record their second victory of the season in the Absa Premiership after they beat Free State Stars 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.
