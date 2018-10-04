Chilli Boys spice things up at home

Ruzaigh Gamildien goal sees Eric Tinkler's team notch up second win of season

A goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien saw Chippa United record their second victory of the season in the Absa Premiership after they beat Free State Stars 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

