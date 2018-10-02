Warriors recover after Phangiso spins web
Highveld Lions left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso took four wickets to pull back a promising Warriors first innings effort on the opening day of their 4Day Franchise Series match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The Warriors still finished on a credible 306 for seven thanks to meaningful contributions from openers Gihahn Cloete (81) and Eddie Moore (41).
