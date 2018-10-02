Intense action at St Francis

Breezy onshore conditions and a slight surge in swell greeted competitors on the final day of competition at the Billabong Junior Series finale at Seal Point, St Francis, on Sunday.

The first heat of the day, the U12 girls final, was sent straight out and Gabi Herbst was the surfer of the morning with a few incredible rides in the mixed-up conditions, including an 8.0 ride for the title. Sarah Scott was the runner up.

Kai Hall was the champion in the U12 boys final, banking one huge score for two critical turns on a big set wave for a score of 9.33 and an unassailable lead.

He was closely followed by Joel Fowles.

The U14 girls division was a slow heat, with low scores and at the end it was Aimee du Preez who emerged as the winner, with Olivia Winter second.

Luke Thompson caught 11 waves in his final heat to defeat James Ribbink in what was an exciting and fast U14 boys heat.

Thompson’s strategy of hard and fast surfing proved to be the winning formula, with Ribbink Daniel Emslie and Brad Scott filling up the minor slots.

As the tide dropped out and the onshore waves continued to pour through relentlessly, the U16 girls headed out for their final, and it was an action-packed exchange.

Zoe Steyn emerged victorious with a safe win, with Kayla Nogueira, Ceara Knight and Caroline Brown in second, third and fourth respectively.

The U16 boys was another final dogged by few sets and low scores, with Tide-Lee Ireland snagging the win from York van Jaarsveldt with a combined score of less than nine.

Mitch du Preez and Reilly Mare’ finished off the results with third and fourth spots.

The Pro junior women was a nail-biting affair as Steyn and Kai Woolf took centre stage.

Both surfers had been surfing phenomenally, and it was going to be about the surfer who caught the best waves.

That was Steyn, and she won the final by a close margin from Woolf.

Then Max Elkington and Luke Slijpen took to the water to battle it out for event honours in the Pro junior men’s division.

It was all about Elkington who took the win and broke his year-long victory drought with his first place.

“I haven’t had a win this year, and for a bit of last year, so I am really happy with the win today,” a stoked Elkington said.

“I also won it last here two years ago, so just very happy with the win.”