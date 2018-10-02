Graeme firsts do it again

Graeme College’s first cricket side kept their 100% record intact at the Cape Youth Cricket Festival.

The group have gone unbeaten for three years at the event, though they made things difficult for themselves in tough conditions in 2018. Captain Mark Amm lost all four tosses, which ended up being significant factors. On day one, Amm was the difference between the sides though, as Pinelands bowled brilliantly on a very soft pitch.

Graeme could only manage 88, but that was largely due to Amm, who scored 46 not out.

Sihle Mginywa got Graeme off to the perfect start in the field. He ended with three for 11 in 10 overs. Lakhanya Sam also took three for 14.

Graeme won a very lowscoring and exciting match by 12 runs after bowling Pinelands out for 76.

Day two was a limited-overs contest against Bergvliet.

Graeme were asked to bat, and struggled initially on another soft track.

Jeremy Beyleveld (42) and Siphesihle Madlongolwana (49 not out) held most of the innings together, which allowed the likes of Liam Agnew to blast his way to 35 not out, enabling Graeme to get to an impressive total of 244 for seven after their 50 overs.

The new ball attack was superb in defence of the target.

Siphesihle Madlongolwana (three for 22) and Sihle Mginywa (two for 19) pegged Bergvliet back from the start.

Lakhanya Sam picked up two for 12 as Graeme bowled Bergvliet out for 113, winning by 131 runs.

The last day started with a T20 against Milnerton. Again, a slow and soft pitch made batting difficult, and Graeme were very happy to reach their goal of 120.

Bavu Manyakanyaka (30), Chris Gleaves (24) and Mark Amm (20) were the top scorers.

With a decent score to defend, it was up to the bowlers to perform. Yet again, they were superb.

Sihle Mginywa (four for 17) was outstanding and well backed up by Siphesihle Madlongolwana (two for 14) as Graeme restricted Milnerton to 90, winning by 30 runs.

The last fixture was the afternoon game against Westerford, who won the toss and chose to bat. They struggled to get the vastly experienced bowling attack away, and ended on 75/6 after their 20 overs.

Amm took three for 10, doing the most damage.

In reply, Chris Gleaves scored a quick 31 as Graeme reached the target in the 12th over, three wickets down.