Clapham lift Copa Cup with 8-0 victory

Clapham High were crowned Copa Coca-Cola national champions for a record third time after thrashing Kuyakhanya 8-0 in the final at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

After lifting the coveted trophy twice over the last two years, all eyes were on the defending champions.

After finishing top of Group A following wins over Ikekeletso High School (Northern Cape), KI Thwala Secondary School (Mpumalanga) and Bela Bela High School (Limpopo), Clapham, from Pretoria, came up against strong title contenders Glenwood High School in the semifinals to determine who would advance to the finals.

The evenly balanced contest between the two tournament favourites saw Clapham walk away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory thanks to a classic Thando Buthelezi strike.

In the other semifinal, Western Cape’s Kuyakhanya High School and Free State’s Moroka High School could not be separated after full-time, when the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The winner had to be decided via a penalty shootout and Kuyakhanya sealed a memorable spot in the final with a 1-0 victory.

Kuyakhanya’s courageous performance was unfortunately not enough against their more experienced Clapham High rivals, who easily brushed them aside with an 8-0 win in the final to be crowned Copa Coca-Cola champions.