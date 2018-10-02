Chippa eye Stars double

Chippa United will be hoping to bag a second victory of the season when they play Free State Stars in an Absa Premier League fixture on Wednesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. The Port Elizabeth PSL outfit return to the hard grind after a week’s break, courtesy of Saturday’s MTN final between new champions Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

