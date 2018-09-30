Defence and physicality are key to Springbok power game
Defence and physicality are key to the Springbok power game and both elements played their part in the team’s rousing victory over Australia in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Bok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit said. Thanks to his towering display, Du Toit was named man of the match after the Boks earned a hard-earned 23-12 win over the Wallabies at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
