Chance for Notshe to shine for Springboks

Rampaging Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe has a golden chance to lay down a marker in Test rugby when he makes his run-on debut for the Springboks against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Notshe gets his opportunity to shine because regular No 8 Warren Whiteley has been ruled out of the crunch Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with a groin strain.

