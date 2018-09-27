Dyantyi will have target on his back
Hot-stepping Springbok speedster Aphiwe Dyantyi will be a marked man when he faces the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Australian wing Marika Koroibete said. Dyantyi was one of the heroes when the Boks shocked the All Blacks and he can expect to be singled out for special treatment at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.