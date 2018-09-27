Athletes primed for Oval

The first EPA Track and Field Sub Youth League event takes place at the Westbourne Oval on Friday. The 66-event programme for boys and girls from eight to 15 will start at 10am with the boys’ U10 high jump. The day will end with 4x100m relays for the various age groups starting at 5.55pm. The only senior event on the programme is the women’s masters 80m hurdles, due to start at 4.

