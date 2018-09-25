NMU outreach project pays off
Ndzondelelo High most recent team to shine
A number of successes during its seven-year existence have underlined the value of the Madibaz Football Club’s outreach programme with township schools. Having started in 2011 with Phakamisa High, the club linked hands with Zwide school Ndzondelelo High in 2014 and the sustainability of the arrangement is a firm step in the right direction.
