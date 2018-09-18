Banyana demolish Malawi
Banyana Banyana will now play Uganda in the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championships after a 6-0 win against Malawi in the last match of the group stages on Monday, at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.
