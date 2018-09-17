Ulster reign in Bay
Gritty Kings pay the penalty in PRO14 clash with Irish outfit
Irish eyes were smiling after Ulster extended their winning Guinness PRO14 streak to three matches when they beat the gritty Isuzu Southern Kings 28-7 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
