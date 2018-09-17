Banyana Banyana out to douse Flames
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be hoping her troops display the same fighting spirit they had against Botswana in their Cosafa Women’s Championship game on Friday, when the team play Malawi at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday (3.30pm).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.