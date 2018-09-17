Aphiwe Dyantyi has refused to take the credit after scoring two tries in the Springboks’ 36-34 Rugby Championship win against the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Dyantyi‚ who is widely regarded as one of the hottest properties in world rugby‚ brought the Boks back into the game after their rivals went up 12-0 in the 21st minute and helped the Boks pull away to 36-24 in the second half.

He also produced a possible match-saving tackle on the imposing Kieran Read‚ who spilled the ball‚ with the All Blacks’ captain in a good position to score a try and put SA under pressure.

The Lions winger put the famous victory down to team effort and warned against over confidence, as they still have two more remaining matches at home in the competition.

“Obviously, it feels great to have managed to score two tries against the All Blacks, but the important thing was to come to New Zealand and get the result as a team‚” he said.