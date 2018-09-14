Madibaz on roll after clinching double
Netballers score back-to-back wins over Kovsies, Pukke for first time
The SPAR Madibaz team enjoyed one of their most notable periods in Varsity Netball when, for the first time, they defeated both Free State University and North West University in one season.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.