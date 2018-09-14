England calling for Bay players
Impressive academy side invited to trial in UK
A lifelong dream is bearing fruit as the Pro Skills Professional Soccer Coaching Academy U16 soccer team have been invited to a trial with a club in England.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.