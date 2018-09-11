Kings need ‘fire in bellies’ for Ulster
A physical duel up front is on the cards when the unbeaten Irish side clash with the Kings in a third-round Guinness PRO14 showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.