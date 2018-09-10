Xaba and Mashele defend cross country titles in PE
Women’s 10km a close contest
Precious Mashele and Glenrose Xaba successfully defended their respective 10km titles at the ASA Cross Country Championships at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.