Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus sees SA as underdogs

The Springboks arrive in Wellington on Monday with their backs against the wall, well aware that they have to produce something special if they are to get the better of the All Blacks in New Zealand on Saturday.

There is no denying that coach Rassie Erasmus’s charges are desperate for a win after successive defeats to Argentina and Australia in the Rugby Championship.

Faf de Klerk maintained a brave face after the defeat to Australia on Saturday and insisted that the All Blacks – who have only lost one Test at home since 2009 – are beatable.

“They are definitely beatable, but it is going to be tough, especially playing away from home,” he said.

“No matter who comes in for them, they are a great team and the next guy is good, but we want to beat them and make the country proud.

‘‘Hopefully, we can go out and do that.

“They have weak points and Australia exposed them in their recent two matches.”