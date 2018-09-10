Quality of play lets Kings down
Despite fighting comeback, Dragons win 27-22
Poor quality rugby combined with a terrible start left the Isuzu Southern Kings playing catch-up, losing 27-22 to the Dragons, head coach Deon Davids said.
