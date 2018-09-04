St Andrew’s enjoy busy tour

Three teams from the St Andrew’s College Football Club enjoyed a successful tour of the Western Cape recently.

The U15, U17 and U19 teams made the trip and began the tour with friendlies against the Tramways Football Club.

Up against the skilful Tramways players, the U15 team went down 3-1, having worked hard to hold their opponents to 1-1 for most of the match.

The U17 team came back strongly in the second half to make up a two-goal deficit.

They led 3-2 until the dying moments when a superbly struck free kick saw Tramways draw level.

The first team dominated their encounter, running out comfortable 4-0 winners.

The following day saw the boys engaging with some of the Western Cape’s top youth coaches, including legendary 81-year-old Basil “Puzzy” Jacobs, Theo Hemp, who after years in the PSL now runs a football academy, and Tramways chair Nasief van der Schyff.

“We were so grateful to the club and the coaches for giving up their Sunday morning to coach our boys,” St Andrew’s coach Tim Barnard said.

“We all learnt a lot and, judging from the laughter on the field, also had a lot of fun.”

In their next match, the first team enjoyed an emphatic 4-1 win against Bishops. The U17s went down 2-1. The U15s could not overcome the resolute Bishops defence despite dominating possession, drawing 1-1.

The teams then enjoyed a hectic day of football with five hours of 5-vs-5 futsal for the senior teams.

The U15s played for half the time before leaving for a match against Hout Bay International School, which they won 4-1.

The boys attended a Cape Town City training session before meeting the players and coaches.

After listening to comments from Cape Town City manager Benni McCarthy, the teams prepared for their next fixtures.

The U15s lost 1-0 to Rondebosch and the U17s beat Hout Bay International 3-2.

The first team went down 6-1 to Wynberg.

Freezing wind and driving rain made conditions tough for their next games.

The first team managed a battling 3-2 victory over Reddam, but the U17s and U15s were up against it in their Wynberg matches, losing 6-1 and 5-0 respectively.

The tour ended on high for the U15s, who beat Imizamo Yethu 3-1.

The other teams proved competitive before going down to their Rondebosch opponents. The U17s lost 3-0 and the first team 4-1.

HOCKEY

St Andrew’s hockey star Peter Jarvis was part of the Drakensberg Dragons who won the Premier Hockey League last Sunday in Johannesburg.

The Dragons finished top of their pool and faced the Addo Elephants in the final.

They went on to win 2-0 with Jarvis being named the junior player of the tournament.