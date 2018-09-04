Ironman pros shift focus to ‘big one’ in Kona
With the Nelson Mandela Bay Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships done and dusted, triathletes have only six more weeks to get themselves ready for the big one, the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.