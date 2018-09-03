Deon Davids's men go down 32-16 to Zebre in PRO14 match in Parma

Defeated Kings ‘a bit rusty’

Ring rustiness played a part in the downfall of the Isuzu Southern Kings, who slipped to a 32-16 defeat to Zebre, head coach Deon Davids said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.