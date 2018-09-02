Germany’s Jan Frodeno crowned Ironman men’s winner

Germany’s Jan Frodeno was crowned the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship men’s winner after crossing the finish line in three hours, 36 minutes and 30 seconds in a very competitive race which finished at Hobie Beach on Sunday.

British triathlete Alistair Brownlee settled for second place coming in 3.37.41, following a fascinating duel between Frodeno and Javier Gomez Noya.

Brownlee took the lead early in the run but Frodeo soon took over and kept striding away until he crossed the finish line.

Defending champion Gomez Noya who suffered some stomach cramps on the run finished third in 3.38.26.

James Cunnama who was the only South African professional athlete on the start line finished 19th.

Frodeno, 37, who spent most of his childhood (1992-2004) in Cape Town where he started off as a swimmer at the age of 15 years said he was happy to have won in front of what he considered his “second home crowd”.

“I am very happy, what a special day,” Frodeno said.

“This is the first time in six years that I have been back. To come here is special for one but then to perform in front of a second home crowd is just epic.

“The last time I raced in Nelson Mandela Bay was in 2001. Those were my very early days in triathlon back in the day. I crashed somewhere a few kilometres down the road and never made it in transition two.

“It’s been a long time coming and being a champion is just so real, it’s fantastic.”

Frodeno also had to deal with an incident in the second transition area where an official instructing a volunteer walked into his bike. He said the incident gave him the adrenaline needed on the run.

“I was a little bit angry because Allistair and I did all the work all day on the bike. We tried to break away and nobody came Ben Kanute came out once, but I really wanted to hold the flag high at least on the foot race.

“Which I knew was tough but somehow today I just had my running legs.

“I didn’t realise I could start celebrating until the very last turn around. Because the one minute Javier was breathing down my neck and then the next he was gone.

“But I didn’t realise he was gone I was just running for my life and breathing so loud I didn’t hear anything myself. It’s still a half Ironman it not like you can enjoy that last kilo metre, there is pain involved.”

The two time Ironman World Championship winner said he would meet up with some old friends and have a couple of beers before heading back to prepare for Kona.