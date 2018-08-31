Zwide side in crunch game

Port Elizabeth soccer team Sophakama will be looking to extend their winning ways in the Sasol Women’s League when they take on Executive at Zwide Stadium on Saturday.

The Zwide outfit are unbeaten in their last three matches, with their most recent result being a 5-0 win against Highbury last weekend.

Sophakama are seventh on the log, with 26 points from 19 matches. They have eight wins, nine defeats and two draws.

Their match against thirdplaced Executive will not be an easy one as the Ntabankulu are also in the race for the league title this season.

Golden Stars will be looking to get maximum points against Red Roses when the two sides meet on Saturday.

A win against Roses will see Stars bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 loss to Thunderbirds in their previous league fixture.

Stars are 12th on the log with 17 points from 17 games.

After three consecutive defeats, Highbury will be hoping to turn things around by beating Ayakha Stars in Mthatha.