Basson impressed with Kings
Expect the Isuzu Southern Kings to be strong up front among their big forwards and to also pose a threat with their explosive backs when the Guinness PRO14 season kicks off, new signing Bjorn Basson said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.