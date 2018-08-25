Luvo named EC Sports Star of the Year

Port Elizabeth star athlete Luvo Manyongo was the biggest winner at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achievers Awards on Friday evening when he was crowned the Sports Star of the Year at the Boardwalk Hotel International Convention Centre in Summerstrand.

The long jumper also walked away with the Sportsman of the Year accolade while gymnast Bianca Zoonekynd won the Sportswoman of the Year award. He beat current WBO bantamweight champion and the former IBF junior bantamweight champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete, who was in the same category.

Manyongo who is originally from Cape Town but moved to Port Elizabeth nine months ago said the awards served as a great welcome to the Eastern Cape. “The awards went well and I am happy.

Tonight was a good night I feel honoured and recognised by my new province, the Eastern Cape. “I am here to stay and I am here to represent this province for the rest of my life. This is the best province in the entire South Africa,” said the 27-year-old on Friday night.

This year Manyonga received gold medals for the men’s long jump at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia and at the IAAF Championships in London.

He came second at the IAAF Championships in Birmingham, England in the men’s long jump and was presented with a silver medal. He said this year’s competition was very tight. “It was a competition and in a competition anything can happen. I came to the awards with confidence because I know I performed well this year,” Manyonga said.

“However, it was a very tight competition and I didn’t know how the awards would go. I am quite happy to have gone against the best in boxing in SA at large.

“He (Tete) is also one of the best boxers in the world. I was very nervous when they called out the nominees. “I thought maybe I am not going to get this one, but God is always there for everyone who works hard.”

Manyonga said he had only two more events to prepare for before closing his season this year. “I will be taking part in the final Diamond League in Zurich and World Challenge in Zagreb. That will be the end of my season.”

The winners were:

Recreational body organization of the year: Imvomvo

Photographer of the year: Selby Madikane

Presenter of the year: Vuyisa Kulase

Journalist of the year: Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Indigenous games star of the year: Khanyile Maliwa

Indigenous games team of the year: Intonga

TeamVolunteer of the year: Laetitia Golden

School team of the year: Ntlaza Junior Secondary School

Developing School team of the year: Nomzamo Junior Secondary School

Technical Official of the year: Tiffany Adams

Sport administrator of the year: Ayanda Matiti

Coach of the year: Mandy Zoonekynd

Sport team of the year for persons with disability: EC Disabled Table Tennis

Sport team of the year: Warriors Cricket

Federation of the year: EC Table Tennis

Newcomer of the year: Luxolo Adams

Sportswoman of the year –Golden Age: Heilie Uys

Sportsman of the year – Golden Age: Robert Xavier

Sportswoman of the year for persons with disability: Mbasa Qilingele

Sportsman of the year persons with a disability: Ndyebo Lamani

Sportswoman of the year: Bianca Zoonekynd

Sportsman of the year: Luvo Manyonga

Sports Star of year: Luvo Manyonga