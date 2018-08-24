Chippa United mentor Dan Malesela, who was fired this week after just three games, deserved more time to turn the team around, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

Speaking after his 10-man Sundowns were held to a 0-0 draw against Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership match on Wednesday‚ Mosimane reiterated his past comments that the guillotine was always too close to the necks of black coaches.

“One of the black coaches is gone‚ hey. I spoke about it, remember? Yeah‚ shame‚ it’s sad‚ but are you surprised with Chippa? There’s no news there, guys‚” Mosimane said.

“We don’t have patience and I think you know Dan is a good coach. But it’s the way it is with local black coaches.”

Highlands coach Owen da Gama said he agreed with Mosimane‚ and that he was happy to work for a club that respected coaches.

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach said he sympathised with Malesela.

“Well‚ I’m not at liberty to speak about other teams and if I think it’s wrong‚ but I just think it’s a shame when coaches are not given enough time to settle down and make sure their players understand the game plan‚” Da Gama said

“But‚ you know‚ you’ve got to understand the nature of any team when you work for them.

There are other teams I will never work for. I still believe Dan should have been given a little bit more time.”