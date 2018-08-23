Kings owners give free rein to Davids
There will be no meddling in how Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids runs his team despite the franchise now being controlled by a consortium of new owners. This assurance was given by consortium chair Loyiso Dotwana, who said Davids and Kings staff would also be given a free hand regarding player recruitment.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.