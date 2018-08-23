Kings owners give free rein to Davids

There will be no meddling in how Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids runs his team despite the franchise now being controlled by a consortium of new owners. This assurance was given by consortium chair Loyiso Dotwana, who said Davids and Kings staff would also be given a free hand regarding player recruitment.

