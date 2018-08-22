New Kings franchise bosses want results

Building a winning side that will attract huge crowds to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth is a top priority for the new owners of the Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 rugby franchise, consortium chair Loyiso Dotwana said. Last season, the Kings could win only one of their 21 matches, and small crowds watched the team play as they struggled to keep their heads above water in the European league.

