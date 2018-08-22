Dan Malesela has confirmed that he has been fired as coach of Chippa United three matches into the 2018/19 season.

Malesela said he had received a letter of dismissal from Chippa’s management on Tuesday night.

Chippa‚ yet to make a formal statement‚ are expected to hire former Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler as a replacement.

“It’s embarrassing. To me and my family and the people who represent me‚” Malesela said.