Woodridge teams make clean sweep

The Woodridge hockey sides have ended a successful season, with the boys’ and girls’ first teams, as well as the U16A boys and U14A girls, all finishing their regular schools programmes unbeaten.

To achieve this feat with one side is special, but for four sides to go unbeaten is a remarkable achievement.

The U16A boys have gone one step further this year by also going through the preseason festivals unbeaten.

“Woodridge College hockey in general is basking in the sunlight of its unbeaten seasons,” sports head Ricky Gerber said.

“But with the consistently good form over the last few years, these results just cap an incredible team effort, a lot of hard work, determination and a passionate coaching staff.

“To have four of our six A sides unbeaten in a season means we are definitely doing something right, keeping in mind that Woodridge is a small co-ed school.”

First team girls’ coach Maxime Bird said: “We have often this season had girls walking off the netball court at 10am to play a first team hockey fixture at 11am.”

The boys’ first side have six members who play A division rugby as well.

The highlights for the girls’ team were recording wins over DSG, Kingswood and Collegiate.

The boys’ team, with their dominant, structured, passing style of hockey, claimed the scalps of St Andrew’s, Kingswood and Pearson, and fought out a 2-2 draw with Grey High, conceding a goal in the dying seconds of the match.

Both the U16A boys’ and U14A girls’ teams, coached by Jason Syce, have had some extraordinary results throughout the season.

The boys’ highlights were beating VP 11-0, edging St Andrew’s 1-0 and clinching a draw against a highly rated Grey side.

For the girls’ U14 team, the results that stood out were a 70 win over Victoria Girls and draws with DSG and Collegiate. This puts them in a good position for senior hockey.

“Woodridge are extremely proud of their 29 players’ selected for the various EP teams, as well as the six players selected for the SA U16 high-performance squad,” Gerber said.

“To top it off, Edith Molikoe and Kamva Dyakala were selected for the SA U18A and SA U17 sides respectively.

“Edith was selected as vicecaptain of the national schools side,” he said.