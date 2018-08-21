Dan Malesela is expected to be fired by Chippa United on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning‚ a source at the club has confirmed.

Former Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is expected to be named as his replacement.

The source‚ who did not want to be named‚ said that a meeting had been convened to discuss the firing of Malesela following a poor start to the 2018/19 season for Chippa.

Malesela said in an interview on Metro FM on Tuesday evening that he had not been informed of any decision to fire him.

“I have been through this kind of process at Chippa before‚ and I would not be surprised if it was true‚” a frank Malesela said.

The 1980s Pirates captain has been in his second stint as coach.

Chippa have lost their first two games (2-0 away against Bloemfontein Celtic and 1-0 at home against 10-man Orlando Pirates) of the Absa Premiership season.

They drew their third 2-2 against promoted Black Leopards at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

Tinkler could not be reached comment.

- TimesLIVE