Kings get injection of firepower
Basson and Beyers set to join PRO14 effort
Former Springbok wing Bjorn Basson and bustling Bulls centre Ulrich Beyers have been signed to add extra punch to the Southern Kings backline ahead of the new PRO14 season.
