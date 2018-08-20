Chippa must ‘knuckle down’

Chippa United coach Dan “Dance” Malesela took a swipe at his players following their 2-2 Absa Premiership draw with Black Leopards at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane at the weekend.

Chippa came from behind to force the draw when Botswana international, Thatayaone Kgamanyane, scored on the stroke of full-time.

But Malsela was anything but impressed by his team’s performance.

“Look, let me be honest it’s not really pleasing and it’s not what I would expect from this team. It’s not how we train,” Malesela said, referring to the goal scored in the last minute of the game.

“We react slowly and it’s like we forget where we are,” the coach said.

Leopards took the lead 10 minutes into the game, when Phathutshedzo Nange capitalised on a defensive lapse by Chippa. After Chippa captain Andile Mbenyane levelled four minutes later, Leopards restored the lead (2-1) from the boot of Tumelo Khutlang.

But just when it looked like the visitors had stolen the points, Kgamanyane pounced to secure a point for Chippa.

This was the Chilli Boys’ first point after losing their first two matches.

“So we need to fix these things and we need to help the players as well, as much as we need their help for things to roll in this club,” a frustrated Malesela said after the match

Malesela said there was a stage during their game when he stopped giving his players instructions, because they were not following match strategy.

He said his players tended to play in patches.

The Chilli Boys’ mentor was also not pleased with the goals they were conceding, admitting that the defence was not coming up trumps

“So if we think we are going to have things on a plate every time, it’s not going to work you know.

“We have to knuckle down and work because we are going to be beaten more by determination than quality – that I can promise you,” he said.

Leopards’ Joel Masutha said he would take the point home anyway because it was not easy coming to the NU2 venue to face Chippa.

“We are from the NFD [National First Division], we are the new guys and everyone doesn’t expect us to lose. So I’m happy with the way the boys played against a very, very talented Chippa United team.”