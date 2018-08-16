Pretorius backs Southern Kings to come out fighting
It is good to be back in South Africa after a three-year stint with the Dragons in Wales, new Southern Kings signing Sarel Pretorius said. The 34-year-old scrumhalf is one of three new faces in the Kings team before their opening PRO14 match against Zebre in Parma on September 1. Other confirmed new signings are locks JC Astle and Schalk Oelofse from French club Mont-de-Marsan.
