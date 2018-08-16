Chippa United in for kill against Black Leopards
Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela expects Black Leopards to bring their A game when the Absa Premiership outfits clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.